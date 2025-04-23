Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 23

Business Materials 23 April 2025 11:13 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 23, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 34 currencies rose and 10 currencies decreased in value compared to April 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,133 rials, and one euro is 656,057 rials, while on April 22, one euro was 658,868 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 23

Rial on April 22

1 US dollar

USD

572,133

572,561

1 British pound

GBP

765,331

766,169

1 Swiss franc

CHF

702,409

709,611

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,231

59,984

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,310

55,094

1 Danish krone

DKK

87,887

88,244

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,718

6,732

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,788

155,905

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,871,212

1,870,341

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,831

203,547

100 Japanese yens

JPY

406,232

406,597

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,748

73,775

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,486,070

1,487,259

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

414,384

414,390

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

342,858

343,492

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,788

30,562

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,956

14,990

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,011

7,043

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,179

157,297

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,682

43,728

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

365,501

367,041

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,569

152,683

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,521,630

1,522,769

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

437,168

438,969

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

471,011

471,472

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,125

19,163

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

419,710

420,553

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,025

104,675

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,251

78,517

100 Thai baht

THB

1,716,203

1,731,030

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

130,307

130,986

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

401,442

402,917

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

806,958

807,561

1 euro

EUR

656,057

658,868

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

1 10,450

110,113

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,307

208,463

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,949

34,034

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,979

7,954

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,936

175,087

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,549

336,801

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,012,642

1,011,729

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,717

53,346

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,562

163,709

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

7,006

7,081

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 817,082 rials and $1 costs 712,560 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 794,827 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,152 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 810,000–813,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 927,000–930,000 rials.

