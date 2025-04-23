Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 23, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 34 currencies rose and 10 currencies decreased in value compared to April 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,133 rials, and one euro is 656,057 rials, while on April 22, one euro was 658,868 rials.

Currency Rial on April 23 Rial on April 22 1 US dollar USD 572,133 572,561 1 British pound GBP 765,331 766,169 1 Swiss franc CHF 702,409 709,611 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,231 59,984 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,310 55,094 1 Danish krone DKK 87,887 88,244 1 Indian rupee INR 6,718 6,732 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,788 155,905 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,871,212 1,870,341 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,831 203,547 100 Japanese yens JPY 406,232 406,597 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,748 73,775 1 Omani rial OMR 1,486,070 1,487,259 1 Canadian dollar CAD 414,384 414,390 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 342,858 343,492 1 South African rand ZAR 30,788 30,562 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,956 14,990 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,011 7,043 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,179 157,297 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,682 43,728 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 365,501 367,041 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,569 152,683 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,521,630 1,522,769 1 Singapore dollar SGD 437,168 438,969 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 471,011 471,472 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,125 19,163 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 419,710 420,553 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,025 104,675 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,251 78,517 100 Thai baht THB 1,716,203 1,731,030 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 130,307 130,986 1,000 South Korean won KRW 401,442 402,917 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 806,958 807,561 1 euro EUR 656,057 658,868 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 1 10,450 110,113 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,307 208,463 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,949 34,034 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,979 7,954 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,936 175,087 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,549 336,801 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,012,642 1,011,729 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,717 53,346 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,562 163,709 Venezuelan bolívar VES 7,006 7,081

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 817,082 rials and $1 costs 712,560 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 794,827 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,152 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 810,000–813,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 927,000–930,000 rials.

