Putin stresses importance of Iranian nuclear deal

19 August 2018 01:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of maintaining Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, TASS reported.

Talking to reporters before talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel he also said that he was going to discuss this issue with his counterpart during the upcoming meeting.

"We will discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the settlement of the Iranian nuclear program. Of course, this cannot be omitted. It is extremely important to maintain this multilateral agreement, approved by the UN Security Council, aimed at strengthening regional and global security and the nuclear non-proliferation regime," Putin said.

