Russia voices readiness to boost nuclear co-op with Iran

17 September 2018 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 17

Trend:

Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, voiced readiness to enhance nuclear cooperation with Iran to jointly build reactors and generate electricity and fresh water.

In a meeting with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, on the sidelines of the 62nd IAEA General Conference underway in Vienna, Likhachev said Moscow was ready to increase its mutual cooperation with Tehran to build reactors and produce electricity and water, Mehr news agency reported on September 17.

Referring to President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to Iran, he said the two countries are resolved to have closer cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.

Salehi, for his part, hailed the growing ties between the two countries in the sector of peaceful nuclear program, saying AEOI was keen to improve its scientist and research ties with Moscow.

Representatives from the IAEA’s member states, including at ministerial level and above, have convened at the 62nd IAEA General Conference in Vienna to discuss key elements of the agency’s priorities in its work on the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

At the conference, delegates are expected to consider a range of issues from strengthening the agency’s activities related to nuclear science, technology and applications, to improving the efficiency of IAEA safeguards and growing international cooperation in nuclear, radiation, transport and waste safety.

Delegates will also discuss the IAEA’s Annual Report for 2017, its Financial Statements for 2017 and its Program and Budget Update for 2019.

Throughout the General Conference, 77 side events will showcase cutting-edge work using nuclear techniques at the IAEA and in member states, highlighting activities and special programs.

