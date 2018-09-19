UK says to remain committed to Iran nuclear deal

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Robin Grimes, director of the Center for Nuclear Engineering at Imperial College London, said the UK would continue to honor its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

“Great Britain is still committed to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action),” Grimes said in a meeting with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi on the sidelines of the 62nd IAEA General Conference underway in the Austrian capital of Vienna, IRIB news agency reported.

Grimes also hailed a new report by the UN atomic energy agency confirming again Iran's commitment to its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Representatives from the IAEA’s member states, including at ministerial level and above, have convened at the 62nd IAEA General Conference in Vienna to discuss key elements of the agency’s priorities in its work on the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

At the conference, delegates are considering a range of issues from strengthening the agency’s activities related to nuclear science, technology and applications, to improving the efficiency of IAEA safeguards and growing international cooperation in nuclear, radiation, transport and waste safety.

Delegates will also discuss the IAEA’s Annual Report for 2017, its Financial Statements for 2017 and its Program and Budget Update for 2019.

