Iran unveils 114 new nuclear achievements

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled 114 new achievements of nuclear industry in the various fields, including in the fields of medicine, medical diagnosis, and quantum technology.

The ceremony was held at Iran International Conference Centre to mark the 13th anniversary of Iran’s National Day of Nuclear Technology, Trend reports citing FARS News Agency.

Among the unveiled achievements were: a nuclear propulsion controller, an advanced radio diagnostic in the treatment of liver cancer, a quantum technology system, an integrated zonal centrifuge, and the FTIR infrared spectrometer.

