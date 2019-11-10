“No secret atomic warehouse in Iran’s Turquzabad”

10 November 2019 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.10
Trend:

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) dismissed the claims that say Iran has a secret nuclear warehouse in Tehran.

Referring to the possibility of sabotage in a site in Turquzabad, south of Tehran, Behrouz Kamalvandi of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that "high-enrichment pollution is not there at all," Trend reports citing ILNA.

“At the same time, a problem similar to that of Turquzabad may be raised for any country in relation with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” said Kamalvandi expressing hope that the problem will completely be solved soon. "Every nuclear site has its own security controls," he said, noting the importance of safety and security regulations. “Turquzabad is for private sector; it is not our site; in our sites, everything is under good control,” he added.

Last year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that there was a secret atomic warehouse in Tehran’s Turquzabad.

