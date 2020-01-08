Trump calls on other countries to abandon Iranian nuclear deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The UK, Germany, France, Russia and China to recognize must break away from the remnants of the nuclear deal, said the US President Donald Trump speaking at the White House after Iran attacked the US bases in Iraq, Trend reports.

“Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism. The time has come for the UK, Germany, France, Russia and China to recognize this reality. They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal. We must all work together towards making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place. We must also make a deal that allows Iran to thrive and prosper and take advantage of its enormous untapped potential. Peace and stability cannot prevail in the Middle East as long as Iran continues violence, unrest, hatred and war,” he said.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year.

In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories having not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

On Sept. 5, Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA. Iran no longer faces any restrictions on its nuclear program.

