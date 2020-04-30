Iran's Atomic Energy Organization thanks IAEA for coronavirus-detection device

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 30

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) thanked the International Atomic Energy Agency for providing Iran with a rapid detection device for COVID-19 known as RT-PCR, Trend reports via AEOI's official website.

"Good deeds will never be forgotten," AEOI said.

The statement further said that the coronavirus threat is threat to all mankind, so helping each other is natural.

Iran continues to apply measures to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 infection. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 93,600 people have been infected, 5,957 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 73,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.