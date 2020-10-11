Iran's envoy reacts to IAEA chief's comments

Nuclear Program 11 October 2020 23:56 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's envoy reacts to IAEA chief's comments

Iran's Permanent Envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that considerable centrifugal and quality of nuclear materials have no place in the documents of IAEA, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks on Sunday in his reaction to the statements raised by the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and reiterated, “The terms such as ‘centrifugal’ and ‘significant quality of nuclear materials, have no place in IAEA’s legal documents.”

The terms such as "centrifugal" and "significant quality of nuclear materials" have no place in IAEA legal documents. Drawing on self-made criteria such as "centrifugal" and "significant quality of nuclear materials" is irrelevant to countries that enrich uranium under IAEA supervision and has no place in IAEA legal documents, he wrote in his twitter account.

There are more than 1,300 tons of high-enriched uranium and 300 tons of plutonium in the world and according to the Agency's safeguards report in 2019, the “remarkable quality of nuclear materials "in the world had stood at over 216,448. “If so, we live in a very dangerous world!” he added.

Kazem Gharibabadi stated, “Can IAEA Chief Grossi tell us how much the ‘remarkable quality of nuclear materials’ is for the five nuclear-weapon states as well as countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina?" Isn't it better not to measure nuclear activities under ‘safeguards’ in this way?!

