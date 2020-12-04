Iran says plan to exit NPT not contradictory with IAEA-related issues

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.4

Iranian parliament's plan to exit the NPT additional protocol is in no contradiction with the country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), member of parliament national security commission Shahriyar Heydari told Trend.

"Iran has always cooperated in this regard, and the IAEA used all the tools to monitor Iran's atomic energy, therefore after the US withdrawal and the actions of the Europeans, there should have been revision over this approach," he said.

"Iran is a member of the IAEA and signed additional protocols in 2003, and remained committed, but it was agreed that with Iran's membership in the protocol, aviation and oil sanctions would be lifted and issues contradicted with the country's national interests," he said.

"Non-Proliferation Treaty(NPT) is series of limitations for the country and establish series of options for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. According to additional protocol the IAEA's inspectors could visit atomic facilities of Iran whenever they wish and mostly non-atomic facilities like military facilities suspected of atomic activities," Heydari explained.

"The protocol did not have any capacity for us, Iran's reason to join the protocol was to establish trust. Under the framework of additional protocol all nuclear facilities in the country would be under monitoring, online and by installing IAEA cameras, while inspectors would inform us of their visit two hours before visiting Iran and could visit any site they want," he said.

"The parliament's will is affected by public opinion, precise reviews were done on this plan with hours of work between Iran Atomic Energy Organization, Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Defense and parliament research center . The plan was not only provided by the national security commission, but it has considered all aspects of Atomic Energy Organization and the government capacities and the capacities that the plan would establish," he said.

"In case of the approval of the plan by the Guardian Council, the parliament bill would be announced to the government as the law that should be implemented," he said.