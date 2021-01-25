Iran says it will comply with its commitments if US returns to nuclear deal

Nuclear Program 25 January 2021 16:23 (UTC+04:00)
Iran says it will comply with its commitments if US returns to nuclear deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Iran would wait and see how the new US president Joe Biden will correct Trump's wrong stance [on Iran], Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"We are ready to respect all the commitments of the nuclear deal if the US returns to comply with its commitments and lifts the sanctions," said Araghchi.

"Iran's demands from the US are realistic, that would be US lifting sanctions and return to the nuclear deal. I don't see any other alternatives," he said, referring to Iran's demands from the Biden administration concerning the nuclear deal.

"Iran has complied with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, now it is the new US government's turn to compensate the mistakes of the previous government," he said.

"Iran had no direct contact with the new US government, So far we are thinking that the JCPOA is a proper framework and negotiations should be based on it," Aragchi said.

"There would be no new agreement or negotiations about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," he said.

