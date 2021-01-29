Iran warns of change in cooperation level with IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna warned about any probable change in the level of cooperation of his country with the IAEA.



"Cooperation and good-will are two-way streets NOT a one-way boulevard. The new law of the parliament has given also us another chance to maintain the extremely unprecedented and impressive cooperation with the IAEA by removing the sanctions,” Kazem Gharibabadi said in a tweet posted on his personal Twitter account, Trend reports.

In another tweet, he continued, "Let's hope to see the opportunities won't be missed and the extra-ordinary cooperation is not back to ordinary."



Kazem Gharibabadi's remarks came in response to the condition of the new US administration for returning to the JCPOA.