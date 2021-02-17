Iran continues co-op with IAEA after stopping implementing Additional Protocol

Nuclear Program 17 February 2021 15:11 (UTC+04:00)
Iran continues co-op with IAEA after stopping implementing Additional Protocol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

Iran would still remain committed to cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency even after stopping the implementation of Additional Protocol, said Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Iran is a member of the IAEA Safeguard, which means it would still remain obligated to the major part of inspections that are not in the framework of Additional Protocol, therefore the halt of Additional Protocol does not mean that Iran would cut its cooperation with the IAEA," said Rabiei.

"Following the parliament's law, the government and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) are obligated to suspend the implementation of Additional Protocol on time, since the sanctions on Iran haven't been lifted," he said during the press conference.

"Iran would reduce the IAEA inspections, the implementation of protocol would soon be stopped on time (February 21)," he said.

"The cooperation would continue and Iran had informed the IAEA about it, and so far we've been in full cooperation," he said.

