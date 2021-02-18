Iran not to renegotiate JCPOA - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18

Trend:

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is not negotiable and if the signatories want Iran to fully comply with commitments the US should fully lift sanctions, said Chief of Staff of the President of Iran.

"We had negotiated about the nuclear facility for a long time and reached a result, the agreement would not be renegotiated. The JCPOA is not dependent on anything that means it is not related to the topic of the missile, while the government stance on missile issue is that it is part of Iran's power and is not negotiable," said Mahmoud Vaezi, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"Iran is negotiating in the region and looking for peace and regional cooperation more than other side but we would not trade domestic issues and not ready to negotiate. Iran has complied with its JCPOA commitments from the start but they had violated it, if they want Iran to return to fully comply with commitments the US should fully lift sanctions on paper and we have to verify it then we would return to the commitments this is Islamic republic's definite policy," he added.

Vaezi went on to say that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action showed that Iran is a power balance that could negotiate with international powers and stand for its goals, when they said uranium enrichment is Iran's right it indicated that we could guide the negation that leads to 2231 resolution.

"There was discussion about a possible violation of the JCPOA at that time during nuclear deal negotiations, one suggestion was to form a tripartite group in case of a violation that would include our side the other side, and one neutral side however there was this concern at that time that the other side could pressure neutral side with power," he noted.

"The issue of compensation (for violation of JCPOA) is important, the economic problems and overpricing affected people and we should be creditors and have a mechanism for compensation since not only Iran faced losses but many other countries that wanted to have economic cooperation with us and faced losses due to US sanctions," Vaezi pointed out.