Iran's awaits action from US over JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.2

Iran is waiting for the US to act regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, said Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei, Trend reports citing IRNA.

'The the Biden administration could not expect a different result by implementing Trump's policy," he said.

"Iran welcomes any action from the remaining JCPOA members to bring the US back to the deal and remain dedicated to diplomacy, as it is the only way to solve the deadlock created by the US withdrawal," said Rabiei.

"Three European countries have invited the US in the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting as a guest, to solve certain issues, but in our opinion it is not appropriate time for this meeting," he said.

"It seems the US claim of diplomacy would be hypocritical without lifting the sanctions off Iran. The start of a diplomatic process at least needs goodwill and the US so far has not been dedicated to the UNSC 2231 resolution," he said.

"The first US step should be returning to the JCPOA and comply with its commitments and Iran has announced that after implementation of US commitments it would halt all its reprisal actions," he said.