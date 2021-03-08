No direct or indirect relations between Iran and US - Iranian Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March. 8

Trend:

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Iran has never received a step-by-step plan to return into compliance with the JCPOA, nor is such a plan consistent with the policy Iran has announced.

“There is no direct or indirect dialogue between Iran and the US,” Saeed Khatobzadeh the MFA spox said in a press conference today on Monday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to Iran's frozen assets in South Korea, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman says that Iran has not seen any practical action from the Korean side.

“There have been enough of words, and we are waiting for a practical action by the South Korean government,” he said.