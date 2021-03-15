US shouldn't repeat past mistakes related to JCPOA - Iran's FM spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.15

Trend:

The negotiations over the JCPOA are only possible if the US lifts sanctions against Iran and stays away from the past mistakes, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Iran would not negotiate directly or indirectly with the US, and the path of diplomacy is clear. The US had withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and it should accept the existing conditions and not repeat Donald Trump's mistakes," said Khatibzadeh.

"The US has made all its efforts during the current Iranian year (started March 20,2020) and amid the coronavirus spread, to increase economic war against the people of Iran and limit Iran's trade and borders," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday made clear in a congressional hearing that Washington would not make concessions only to get a meeting with Tehran.

The US and Iran are in a standoff over reviving the nuclear deal. The Joe Biden administration said that if Iran returns to full compliance with the JCPOA, the United States would do the same. But Iran insisted its compliance would only take place once US sanctions were removed.

Tehran recently also rejected an offer from the European Union to hold nuclear talks with European countries and the United States.

In response to the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018 and the reimposition of sanctions, Iran has suspended implementing parts of its obligations under the deal.