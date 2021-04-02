JCPOA Joint Commission online meeting begins

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 2

The online meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA with the presence of Iran and the P4 + 1 representatives started a few minutes ago on Friday.

Last night, the European Union issued a statement announcing the holding of a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA at the level of deputies and political officials of the Iranian Foreign Ministries and the P4 + 1 group on Friday, April 2nd, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the report, the meeting will be chaired by Enrique MORA. Deputy Secretary-General European Union, on behalf of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, is chairing the Iranian delegation.

At this meeting, participants will discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to JCPOA and ensuring that the agreement is fully and effectively implemented by all parties.