Iran has taken big steps to expand peaceful nuclear activities - government

Iran has taken big steps to expand its peaceful nuclear activities, said Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei, Trend reports via IRNA.

"According the International Atomic Energy Agency report, Iran has been seeking to expand peaceful nuclear activities," he said.

"Despite wrong presumption of Iran's enemies, today not only our technology capacities have not been reduced but we have taken bigger steps to expand activities by assuring their peacefulness," said Rabiei.

"So far six full cycles of IR2M have been installed at Natanz nuclear power plant, in addition to 2 complete cycles of IR4 and one full cycle of IR6," he said.

"By signing the JCPOA, Iran announced it had no hidden activities and all of its efforts are peaceful and oriented to society's health, the country's economy and environment," said the official.

"The JCPOA was a big step to recognize civil rights of Iranian citizens in the world that caused propaganda groups to create false opinions about Iran's nuclear activities and create concerns," he said.