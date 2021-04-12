Iran wants return to JCPOA's original model - Iranian official

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 12

All sanctions, whether those imposed during the Trump era under other labels or sanctions imposed under the name of JCPOA should be removed, the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran and the head of the Iranian delegation in Vienna Abbas Araghchi said.

“We’re on the right path. Good efforts were made by both groups,” Araghchi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“We have a better understanding of each other’s positions. There’s a long way to go but we’re not yet at a point to decide what sanctions should be lifted or what measures taken,” he added.

He went on two working groups decided to resume the talks by Wednesday.

Iran's chief negotiator also referred to the US sanctions and the way to lift them.

"Iran has a logical position on the lifting of sanctions," he added. "The US has left the JCPOA, so they must return first."

He went on to say that the US must lift the sanctions and become a member of JCPOA again, and then Iran will return to full implementation of the deal.

We have to go back to the JCPOA`s original model, said Araghchi addressing the types of sanctions imposed by the US.

"There are sanctions that need to be lifted, and the president has the authority to end them by executive order. There are other sanctions that were imposed by Congress, which the President of the United States can only give them a waiver,” he said.

Referring to Iran's decision to withdraw from Additional Protocol after a 3-month period he says that out of the three-month agreement with the IAEA, one and a half months have passed and one and a half months remain.

“If this agreement expires, the status of our membership in Additional Protocol will become a serious issue,” he said adding that as the Agency will lose its inspection ability, we will be in a different position.

“I think it is the mutual understanding of all the members of JCPOA that we must reach a conclusion before we are in that difficult situation,” deputy FM added.

Iran had voluntarily accepted the Additional Protocol which guaranteed the IAEA intrusive inspections. The Additional Protocol has not been included in the context of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the legislative body passed a law to stop the voluntary acceptance of the Additional Protocol.

According to the new law known as Strategic Plan to Lift Sanctions Act, voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol will stop, but some necessary inspections are underway within the framework of Safeguards Agreements up to the next three months after February 21.