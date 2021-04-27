Iran not interested in long term JCPOA talks - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.27

Trend:

Iran is not interested in long-term and erosive negotiation said the Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

The talks are ongoing but not with haste since there are some serious disagreements, we are negotiating with the same power, said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"As long as Iran's interests are fully implemented we are not in a rush, if we would witness a problem in the course of lifting sanctions we would not continue the Vienna talks," he said.

"All sanctions must be lifted considering the time of US return and implementing the JCPOA. In regard to some sanctions, there are disagreements in the Joint Commission and the US has said some sanctions are not related to the JCPOA," he said referring to the issue of lifting sanctions on individuals in Vienna negotiations.

"The Iranian negotiating delegation has traveled to the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to Vienna on Monday. Iran's negotiating team in Vienna is negotiating seriously based on the instruction of our experts and provides daily reports and when the team returns to Iran all organizations would be informed and return to Vienna with new instructions," Khatibzadeh noted.

"In international law, the highest guarantees is one issued by the UNSC and those in treaties and contracts. The 2231 UNSC resolution has made it necessary to implement the JCPOA but the US approach indicated that it does not obey these guarantees and does not have a good record in adhering to its commitments," he stressed.

Khatibzadeh went on to say that Iran would not stay silenced about (another side) lack of compliance to commitments and has reduced its JCPOA commitment in return, everybody should know this is a two-way road.