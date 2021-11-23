IAEA eyes to deepen co-op with Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 23

Trend:

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi announced the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) readiness to deepen cooperation with Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The IAEA Director General made the remarks after his meeting behind closed doors with the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

"The agency is seeking to continue and deepen the dialogue with the government of Iran," said Rafael Grossi.

We agreed to continue our joint work on transparency, he added.

There are issues that we are working on, he says adding that the goal of his visit to Tehran is to find a nuclear program leading to clean energy production.