Iran denies building nuclear facility at Zagros Mountains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Iran is working in accordance with the norms of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami told reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet of Iran in Tehran, on May 24, 2023, Trend reports.

According to Eslami, when Iran wants to start any activity, it obtains an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency and takes steps on this basis.

The vice president noted that recently, some media have made claims about Iran building a nuclear facility at the foot of the Zagros Mountains. This claim does not reflect reality.

Reportedly, footage related to Iran's construction of a nuclear facility at the foot of the Zagros Mountains has been recently published in various media around the world.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5. On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

