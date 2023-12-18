Effectiveness of JCPOA for Iran - very low, MP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The effectiveness of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran is very low, said Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Trend reports.

According to Amouei, the implementation of the JCPOA on Iran's nuclear program began in 2016 based on the fulfillment of Iran's obligations. While Iran wanted to increase its economic opportunities and achieve development within the framework of the lifting of sanctions against the country, the US withdrew from this plan and then imposed new sanctions against Iran.

Although progress has been made in the negotiations following Iran's suspension of commitments under the JCPOA, these developments did not turn into something bigger.

"Based on this, Iran began to move towards other alternative ways to develop its economy, expand economic relations with the countries of the world, and continue its peaceful nuclear activities," Amouei said.

The MP added that membership in organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS is aimed at expanding economic relations with the countries of the world and developing the economy.

"Based on this, Iran maintains and develops its trade route even without the JCPOA. Western countries and the US are also facing losses if the nuclear talks do not reach a conclusion," he said.

Amouei also stressed that despite all this, Iran has not completely abandoned the JCPOA. Iran has always announced that he is ready to discuss the restoration of this plan.

ran’s nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of November 2018.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur