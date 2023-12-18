US’s lack of interest in Iran nuclear deal - major obstacle for talks, Iranian MP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program is not very interesting for the US, which makes the discussions on restoring the agreement unsuccessful, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Shahriar Heydari said, Trend reports.

According to Heydari, if the US shows interest and removes the sanctions on Iran, these discussions will end well. He said that the other countries that are part of the agreement will also support this kind of development.

He also said that Iran will increase its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency if it is necessary.

Heydari added that the US’s lack of interest means that all the countries in the agreement, especially Iran, did not achieve their goals.

The MP noted that Iran has two views on the agreement. One view is that the agreement protects Iran’s interests. The other view is that Iran tries to avoid sanctions by developing its relations with different countries. He said that Iran is working in both directions.

Iran’s nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of November 2018.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

