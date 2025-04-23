Iranian FM portrays nation's stance towards talks with USFM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ Iran demonstrates a strategy based on goodwill and seriousness in indirect talks with the US, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a phone conversation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)Director General Rafael Grossi on April 22, Trend reports.

The minister consulted with the IAEA chief on the latest status of the mentioned talks.

Grossi also welcomed Iran's responsible strategy and noted that the agency is ready to provide any assistance in this process in accordance with its powers and statute.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

While the first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place on April 12 in Muscat, Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

