Iran's talks with U.S. aim to reach mutual agreement - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ The purpose of the ongoing discussions between Iran and the US is to resolve conflicts and reach a mutual agreement, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters following a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters, Araghchi emphasized that every discussion is aimed at resolving disputes.

"Iran's red lines are completely clear and have been announced to the US side. For Iran, the venue of the talks is not a crucial issue that should waste time. The main focus is the subject of the discussions.

No specific timetable has been established for the completion of the talks. However, Iran has made it clear that it does not intend to engage in prolonged discussions or waste time," he said.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel