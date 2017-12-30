Iranian security official denies curfew report in Tehran

30 December 2017 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A provincial security official has rejected rumors claiming that a curfew has been imposed in Tehran.

“I deny the report suggesting that the security council of the country has decided to impose a curfew in Tehran,” Hossein Hamedani, the deputy governor-general of Tehran for security affairs, has told ISNA news agency.

According to ISNA, social media users earlier said that the security council of the country has decided to impose the curfew in Tehran as of 20:00 local time tonight (GMT+3:30).

Over the past couple of days, some groups of people joined demonstrations in several cities including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices.

The protestors also chanted slogans against the government and high ranking officials in the country.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has urged people to refrain from joining “illegal gatherings” in the country.

He has said that if the demonstrators wish to stage protests, they must apply for permission form the interior ministry.

Azernews Newspaper
