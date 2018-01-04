Zarif slams Trump over expression of “respect” for Iranians

4 January 2018 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 40

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed US President Donald Trump over his remarks expressing support and respect for protesters in the Islamic Republic.

Trump had earlier said that protesters would see a great support from the US.

Iran saw turmoil and political unrests over the past week, which took the lives of at least 22, including security forces.

The unrests began after some groups joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

