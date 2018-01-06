Iran lashes out at US over UN Security Council meeting

6 January 2018 02:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iran’s envoy to the UN told a Security Council meeting on Friday that the move by the US to bring the domestic issues of his county to the council was an abuse of power.

“The move by the United States to bring to this Council protests in Iran by some of our citizens for their legitimate grievances — some exacerbated by none other than the US itself in its dereliction of its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is an abuse of its power as a Permanent Member, and an abuse of the Council itself,” Gholamali Khoshroo said.

Speaking about the recent protests in Iran he added that his government has hard evidence that recent protests in Iran were clearly directed from abroad.

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described the US move as “blunder”.

The Friday meeting centered on Iran after the US requested an emergency session amid protests in the country.

"Human rights are not the gift of governments, they are the inalienable rights of the people themselves … The Iranian regime is now on notice, the world will be watching what you do," US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said.

Over the past week, Iran saw turmoil and political unrests in several cities across the country which eventually took the lives of at least 21, including the law enforcement forces.

The unrests began after some groups joined demonstrations to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump seeks $18bln over 10 years for border wall with Mexico
Other News 08:40
Man allegedly killed children, spouse before killing himself in Los Angeles County home
Other News 03:19
NSA chief Mike Rogers expected to retire from agency in spring
Other News 01:22
Int'l events, railroad likely to boost tourism in Tabriz, Nakhchivan
Business 00:21
911 caller reports suicide bombers outside Trump Tower
Other News 5 January 22:45
US sanctions four current, former Venezuelan government officials
Other News 5 January 22:21
Trump energy policy riles competing sectors
World 5 January 17:08
White House, senators seek Iran measure ahead of nuclear deadline
Iran 5 January 16:23
Unrests in Iran could push oil prices up
Oil&Gas 5 January 10:00
Erdogan urges Iranian president to respond to people’s demands
Turkey 5 January 09:43
Plane lands without landing gear in US
Other News 5 January 06:03
US sanctions five entities tied to Iran's weapons program
Iran 5 January 00:22
Zarif slams Trump over expression of “respect” for Iranians
Politics 4 January 19:07
Trump attacks Democrats over voter fraud panel, urges voter ID rules
Other News 4 January 17:49
Turkey to increase egg exports to Iran
Economy news 4 January 16:54
Trump dissolves election fraud panel after states balk at data requests
Other News 4 January 15:56
Iranian citizens have right to protest rallies, Turkey says
Turkey 4 January 15:12
Moderate earthquake jolts southeast Iran
Society 4 January 02:08