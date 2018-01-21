Iranian armed forces to give up “irrelevant” businesses

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has tasked the general staff of the armed forces of the country with privatizing the economic institutions affiliated with army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), a high-ranking official said.

The Iranian defense minister, brigadier-general Amir Hatami, told the official Iran daily that the decision seeks to prevent the armed forces form being involved in “irrelevant economic activities”.

“We will do our best [regarding the privatization of firms] but the level of our success depends on the market condition and the possibility of privatization,” he added.

However, the armed forces will continue their activity in the field of development projects as per the government’s needs.

The minister further said that the privatization process of most of the firms affiliated with the defense ministry will be carried out through the capital market.

