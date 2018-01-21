Iran voices concerns over Turkey’s military operation in Syria

21 January 2018 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Iran, Bahram Qasemi, has expressed concerns over a recent military operation conducted by Turkish armed forces in Syria.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran closely and with concerns watches the developments in the Syrian city of Afrin,” IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

He further called for respecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

According to Turkish officials, the Operation Olive Branch - aimed at eliminating PYD/PKK and Daesh elements in Syria's Afrin - was launched at 14:00 (GMT) on Saturday.

The operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity.

