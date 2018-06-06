Tehran-Zagreb ties growing: Croatian minister

6 June 2018 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 6

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

The Croatian minister of labor said the relations between Tehran and Zagreb are expanding.

Croatia and the European Union will remain committed to the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, Marko Pavic said during a recent meeting with Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei, IRNA news agency reported on June 6.

The two ministers met on the sidelines of the 107th session of the international labor conference underway in the Swiss city of Geneva.

The annual conference, taking place from May 28 to June 8, brings together the delegations from the organization’s 187 member states to consider a series of topics related to the world of work, placed on its agenda by the Governing Body of the International Labor Organization.

Stressing that Croatia continues to support the deal, also known as JCPOA, Pavic said, “Bilateral ties between the two countries are on the track of progress”.

He added that Croatian locomotive and wagon manufacturers have announced their readiness to cooperate with Iranian railway industries and repair their wagons.

“They have agreed to allocate $10 million to increase their cooperation,” he said.

The minister noted that banking problems caused by Washington’s withdrawal from the deal have slowed down the pace of relations between Tehran and Zagreb.

He further expressed hope the two nations can also increase their cooperation in the areas of oil, gas, petrochemistry and shipbuilding.

Rabiei, for his turn, called for enhanced ties between the two nations and said Croatia can finance manufacture and repair of passenger wagons.

Nuts, carpets, furniture, textile products, potato, tomato paste, motor oil, petrochemical products and ceramics are major commodities Iran exports to the European country.

