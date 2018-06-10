No obstacle to Iran’s SCO membership – envoy

10 June 2018 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 10

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

There is no obstacle to Iran’s full membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iranian Ambassador to China Ali Asghar Khaji told Radio Eghtesad on June 10.

Iran has officially applied for membership in SCO while it is present in the organization as an observer state, Khaji noted.

Describing Russia, China, India and Pakistan as important members of the SCO, he said Iran has no restrictions to be a permanent member of the Eurasian political, economic and security organization.

Khaji noted that anti-Tehran sanctions cannot stop Iran to be a full member of the SCO and that the Islamic Republic should grab the current opportunity to improve its ties with SCO member states.

The remarks by the Iranian envoy came as the Chinese port city of Qingdao is hosting the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the leaders attending the summit. President Hassan Rouhani from Iran, an observer state, is also participating.

During the summit, SCO countries are expected to ink a batch of documents on customs cooperation, trade, agriculture, tourism and environment. The leaders are also supposed to focus on the issues of global trade and counterterrorism.

The leaders will discuss anti-terrorism measures and other regional security cooperation and will also express their support for the Iran nuclear deal, from which the United States recently pulled out.

Multilateral trade systems and China's One Belt One Road Initiative are also on the agenda.

The leaders are also expected to exchange views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the US-North Korea summit planned for June 12th.

The SCO last year formally approved membership for India and Pakistan. The total population of the alliance's member states now exceeds 3 billion.

The SCO was formed in 2001 in Shanghai by the leaders of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to curb extremism in the region and enhance border security.

The intergovernmental organization seeks to strengthen mutual trust and good-neighborly ties between the member countries, contribute to regional stability and facilitate cooperation in different sectors, including political, trade, economic and energy issues.

The SCO counts four observer states, namely Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia. It has six dialogue partners, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran unveils home appliance sector performance
Business 14:49
Iran’s export to Azerbaijan grows 66%
Business 12:49
Iran’s income from joint oilfields with Iraq significant – official
Business 12:43
Private sector steps up effort to salvage Iran’s economy
Business 12:42
Iran criticizes US stance on nuclear deal, hails China, Russia efforts
Politics 10:33
Beijing ready to cooperate with Moscow to preserve Iran nuclear deal - Xi
China 10:19
China financing $5B of projects' cost in Iran’s mining sector
Economy news 09:54
Terrorist cell smashed in Northwestern Iran
Politics 00:12
Rouhani expresses support for peace and security in Afghanistan
Politics 9 June 20:24
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 9 June 19:29
SCO members should combat cyber-terrorism collectively – Iran official
Society 9 June 14:58
US sanctions politically motivated; EU support for Iran crucial
Business 9 June 13:36
Rouhani urges Iran and Russia to step up dialogue after US pullout from nuclear deal
Russia 9 June 13:29
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 9 June 09:39
Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov
Politics 8 June 20:45
Iran's culture minister to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 8 June 19:34
Khazar car plant to help introduce new technologies in Azerbaijan: deputy minister
Economy news 8 June 17:40
Phases 13, 22, 24 of South Pars waiting for imports of CRA pipes
Oil&Gas 8 June 17:17