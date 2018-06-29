World doesn’t have to obey US demands - Turkish FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The world doesn’t have to obey the US demands, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported June 29.

Cavusoglu noted that first of all, this concerns sanctions against Iran.

He said that despite a number of disagreements between Turkey and Iran, this doesn’t mean that Ankara will join the US sanctions against Iran.

“The US decision to impose sanctions on Iran may negatively affect the entire region, including Turkey and Saudi Arabia,” Cavusoglu said.

He also added that Iran is an economic and strategic partner of Turkey.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

