World doesn’t have to obey US demands - Turkish FM

29 June 2018 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The world doesn’t have to obey the US demands, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported June 29.

Cavusoglu noted that first of all, this concerns sanctions against Iran.

He said that despite a number of disagreements between Turkey and Iran, this doesn’t mean that Ankara will join the US sanctions against Iran.

“The US decision to impose sanctions on Iran may negatively affect the entire region, including Turkey and Saudi Arabia,” Cavusoglu said.

He also added that Iran is an economic and strategic partner of Turkey.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey detains ex-MP from opposition party
Turkey 15:37
Ambassador says U.S. unconvinced China willing to make fast progress on trade
US 15:36
Preparations for Putin-Trump summit underway — Kremlin
Russia 15:33
Western countries unable to accept healthy criticism: Turkish FM
Turkey 14:23
EU leaders unite over Trump tariffs, foreign investments
Europe 12:22
Norwegian company talks on possibility of entering Iranian market
Oil&Gas 11:45
Trump hopes his meeting with Putin will improve peace and security around the world
US 10:48
Turkish General Staff: 10 terrorists eliminated in northern Iraq
Turkey 10:48
Turkish company builds large gasoline production plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10:06
Freight train derails in Turkey
Turkey 10:04
Turkish president, Japanese PM discuss speeding up nuclear plant construction
Turkey 07:48
Russian senator comments on Putin-Trump summit in July
Russia 02:45
Canada to aid steel, aluminum industries hit by U.S. tariffs: source
Other News 01:11
Four dead in shooting at newspaper building in Maryland, suspect in custody (UPDATED)
US 00:28
Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki on July 16: Kremlin
Russia 28 June 22:32
Tehran to host Iran Compressor 2018 conference next month
Business 28 June 22:00
Iranian firms present at Iraq’s 1st intl. expo of medical equipment
Business 28 June 20:48
Iran, New Zealand urge enhanced agriculture relations
Business 28 June 20:14