FM underlines Iran commitment to JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Thursday tweet emphasized Iran's commitment to the JCPOA, IRNA reported.

“Back in Vienna together with President Rouhani, celebrating 160 years of diplomatic relations. Fruitful discussions with Austrian hosts - holding EU presidency - as well as business community. Commitment to JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] vividly on display. Imperative to translate will into action,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

During the current tour of Austria, Zarif addressed a ceremony marking the 160th anniversary of Iran-Austria political ties, saying diplomacy helps all nations.

President Hassan Rouhani at the head of a political and economic delegation visited Switzerland and Austria and held talks with the top Swiss and Austrian officials on bilateral and international issues.

