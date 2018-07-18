China to continue cooperation with Iran on JCPOA - envoy

18 July 2018 23:13 (UTC+04:00)

It is China's clear policy to continue cooperation with Iran within the nuclear deal framework, the Chinese envoy to Tehran said, IRNA reported.

'Certainly we continue to support the nuclear deal, that's our clear position,' Pang Sen said in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) referring to the deal Iran and the world major powers signed in 2015.

Under the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in May, calling it the worst deal ever. Washington has also re-imposed the economic sanctions the first set of which will take effect on August 6.

'The Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Vienna attending the ministerial meeting, made clear China's position that we will support JCPOA,' he said.

The Chinese senior diplomat noted that 'US unilateral step will not enjoy China's support', referring to the sanctions re-imposed on Iran.

'The move has been opposed by many countries, including China, Russia, EU, UK, Germany and France,' he said.

'In the Past, China and Iran have had very good relations and cooperation in many areas, including political, economic, and cultural exchanges,' he said.

The unilateral sanctions of the US certainly will make the environment of cooperation between China and Iran more complex, according to the diplomat. 'But the two countries will work to overcome the obstacles to continue the cooperation.'

