Iran to continue nuclear talks with EU: Speaker

23 July 2018 03:38 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian parliament speaker on Sunday stressed continuation of talks with the European countries to save the nuclear deal reached between Iran and the world powers in July 2015, IRNA reported.

'We will continue the talks,' Ali Larijani said in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif, foreign ministry officials and Iranian ambassadors to other countries in Tehran.

He said in the meantime that the talks with the European countries have not already given a tangible result in the banking and oil fields.

Larijani referred to Iran talks with China, Russia, India, Malaysia and Indonesia and described their approach towards Iran as 'positive'.

He urged the Iranian diplomats to improve Iran ties with the neighbors by clearing up the misunderstandings.

The speaker praised the country's progress in the defense field and noted that as a result of such advances, enemies do not dare to use war rhetoric against Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called for resolution of Syrian crisis through political ways, noting that unrest in the war-torn country can lead to insecurity in the whole region.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington would pull out of Iran nuclear deal and re-impose nuclear sanctions on Iran.

This is while most world powers, including Russia, China, and the European Union have repeatedly stressed that keeping the deal is in the interest of the world peace and security.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Iran president to visit Uzbekistan in August
Politics 22 July 13:59
Rouhani: war with Iran mother of all wars
Politics 22 July 12:09
Khamenei: no stop in talks with EU
Politics 21 July 15:55
At least 11 IRGC members killed in clash in western Iran
Politics 21 July 13:38
China's commerce ministry: Beijing will continue trade with Tehran
China 20 July 06:15
Presidents of Russia, Turkey, Iran positive about holding trilateral summit
Russia 19 July 17:23
Latest
Two injured as gunman fires on church congregation in Nevada - report
US 05:24
Fighter jets intercepts plane flying near Trump's residence
Other News 04:35
EU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talks
Europe 02:41
China planning to deploy large unmanned AI submarines by 2020s
China 01:26
Brazil presidential frontrunner Bolsonaro officially confirms candidacy
Other News 00:50
25 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:01
G20 calls for greater dialogue on trade tensions: communique
Other News 22 July 23:28
IRGC vows to revenge recent terrorist attacks
Society 22 July 22:51
UAE signs MoU with South Africa over registries collaboration
Arab World 22 July 22:49