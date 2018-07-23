Iran to continue nuclear talks with EU: Speaker

Iranian parliament speaker on Sunday stressed continuation of talks with the European countries to save the nuclear deal reached between Iran and the world powers in July 2015, IRNA reported.

'We will continue the talks,' Ali Larijani said in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif, foreign ministry officials and Iranian ambassadors to other countries in Tehran.

He said in the meantime that the talks with the European countries have not already given a tangible result in the banking and oil fields.

Larijani referred to Iran talks with China, Russia, India, Malaysia and Indonesia and described their approach towards Iran as 'positive'.

He urged the Iranian diplomats to improve Iran ties with the neighbors by clearing up the misunderstandings.

The speaker praised the country's progress in the defense field and noted that as a result of such advances, enemies do not dare to use war rhetoric against Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called for resolution of Syrian crisis through political ways, noting that unrest in the war-torn country can lead to insecurity in the whole region.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington would pull out of Iran nuclear deal and re-impose nuclear sanctions on Iran.

This is while most world powers, including Russia, China, and the European Union have repeatedly stressed that keeping the deal is in the interest of the world peace and security.

