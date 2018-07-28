New bill on copyright to be introduced to parliament soon – Iran minister

28 July 2018 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 28

By Kamyar Eghbal, A. Shirazi - Trend:

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, said a new bill on copyright would be soon presented to the Iranian parliament.

In a bid to revise the copyright law in the country, a new bill on the country’s copyright and intellectual property laws will be presented to the parliament soon, Jahromi said during the opening ceremony of the 24th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer and E-Commerce, also known as ELECOMP 2018, in Tehran, according to Trend’s correspondent from the venue of the expo.

The exhibition will come to end on July 31.

The country’s copyright and intellectual property laws date back to almost 50 years ago with some changes made throughout the years.

The copyright bill will be introduced to the parliament after the Personal Information Protection Act bill in unveiled, he added.

“The bill will not only address messaging apps. All nascent businesses active in the field of IT will be also included,” the minister said.

The move will be aimed at materializing one of the government’s pledges in line with protecting citizenship rights and boosting public trust, Jahromi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian minister said high-speed internet has been provided to thousands of villages across Iran, adding that the access to the internet coverage in villages has made significant progress over the past 9 months.

Equipping villages with high-speed internet (bandwidth of 512 kbps and above) is part of the Rouhani administration's plans to expand internet coverage and telecom services to remote areas in a bid to improve local economies and create jobs.

