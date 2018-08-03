MPs to question president Rouhani on economic woes

Some 80 MPs wanted President Hassan Rouhani to show up in Majlis to answer questions on key issues including current economic situation in the country, Irna reported.

Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said that the questions will mainly focus on the government’s lack of success in controlling goods and forex smuggling, severe economic recession, rising unemployment and intense depreciation of rial against foreign currencies.

He further noted Rouhan is bound to appear in Majlis in one month to answer MPs’ questions.

It is the first time parliament has summoned the embattled Rouhani, who is under mounting pressure to reshuffle his Cabinet following the upsurge in economic difficulties unseen in recent history.

Those signed the petition proposing to question the president on economic decline include Qom MP Mojtaba Zolnouri, Isfahan MPs Ahmad Salek-Kashani and Hamid Reza Fouladgar, Zanjan MP Fereydoun Ahmadi, Tabriz MPs Mohammad Esmaeil Saedi, Hossein Farhangi, Ahmad Ali Reza-Beigi, Mashhad and Kalat MP Reza Shiran-Khorasani and Kermanshah MP Abdelreza Mesri.

