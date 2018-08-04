Iran not to negotiate with US under duress – FM spokesman

Tehran, Iran, August 4

By A. Shirazi- Trend:

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Tehran will not negotiate with the US under threats and pressures.

“Today, we (Iranians) should preserve our unity in order to be able to safeguard the country’s sovereignty,” Qassemi said on August 4 during his weekly press briefing.

He added that the Islamic Republic, despite pressures, would come out victorious.

“Iran will not negotiate under duress particularly with a country which has failed to honor its previous commitments”.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he was willing to meet with Iran's leadership, without preconditions, “whenever they want”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news