Iranian delegation in Syria to finalize reconstruction plans

13 August 2018 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 13

Trend:

A delegation comprised of Iranian economic experts has traveled to Syria to explore investment opportunities and finalize the reconstruction plans of the war-stricken country.

Economic experts and senior officials from Iran’s ministry of road and urban development have traveled to the Syrian capital of Damascus to pursue the Arab country’s reconstruction plans, Mehr news agency reported on August 13.

Upon his arrival in Damascus, deputy minister of roads and urban development, Amir Amini, said, “Iranian investors and industrialists are seeking to play a key role in the reconstruction of Syria”.

He added that the continuation of “strategic” cooperation would serve the two countries’ interests.

The delegation will hold several meetings with senior Syrian officials during their three-day visit.

Many urban hubs across Syria, particularly around Damascus, have been hard-hit by hostilities, and President Bashar Assad said this month that rebuilding would be his “top priority”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraq in talks with Iran to import more gas – official
Oil&Gas 11:42
Two militants’ drones downed near Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim
Russia 05:21
Lavrov to discuss preparations for Russia-Turkey-Germany-France summit on Syria in Turkey
Russia 03:00
Syrian weapons storage explosion in Idlib kills dozens
Arab World 01:51
President Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Aktau
Politics 12 August 17:38
Iran ready for talks, Rouhani tells Putin
Iran 12 August 17:33
Latest
Azerbaijan imports mobile devices for over $34M
ICT 13:46
Azerbaijani mobile operators' revenues up
ICT 13:26
EDB prepares to invest in new projects in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:54
China on role of Azerbaijan in Silk Road project (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:43
China and Azerbaijan can create JV in third countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:36
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijani state agencies decrease
ICT 12:33
Uzbek state internet provider again lowers prices
ICT 12:16
New duties regarding mobile devices come into force in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:06
Afghanistan buys chemical products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 11:44