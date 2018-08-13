Iran to overcome US sanctions with better planning, Khamenei says

13 August 2018 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 13

Trend:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic could overcome the new US sanctions with “better management and planning”.

“With better management and planning we would be able to resist the sanctions and overcome them,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on August 13 addressing people from different walks of life in Tehran, Khamenei.ir reported.

He further noted today’s economic problems emanate from inside and not outside.

“Today's livelihood problems do not emerge from outside; they are internal. If actions are taken more efficiently, more prudently, more swiftly and more firmly, sanctions cannot have much effect and they can be resisted”.

Khamenei further said this is economic mismanagement that is harming people more than the US sanctions.

“…I do not call it betrayal but a huge mistake in management,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tehran in talks with Baku to export electricity to Russia
Oil&Gas 14:36
Iranian delegation in Syria to finalize reconstruction plans
Politics 12:14
Iraq in talks with Iran to import more gas – official
Oil&Gas 11:42
President Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Aktau
Politics 12 August 17:38
Iran ready for talks, Rouhani tells Putin
Iran 12 August 17:33
Iran ready to play 'strategic' role in region, help boost trade - Rouhani
Politics 12 August 16:35
Latest
Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics: best moments (PHOTO)
Society 15:13
Azercell’s Barama Center announces new incubation program
ICT 15:06
Summit of heads of state of Caspian countries great historical event - analyst
Politics 15:02
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan advance strategic partnership
Turkmenistan 14:59
“My Bakcell” – manage your number’s balance, enjoy customer care directly from your smartphone (PHOTO)
Society 14:43
CBA deposit auction: Demand 2.1 times higher than supply
Economy news 14:40
Tehran in talks with Baku to export electricity to Russia
Oil&Gas 14:36
Share of joint ventures in industrial production of Uzbekistan grows
Economy news 14:32
Another participant of Ganja events, who planned terror attack, eliminated in Sumgait
Politics 13:50