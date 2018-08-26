Iran’s parliament dismisses economy minister

26 August 2018 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 26

Trend:

Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Massoud Karbasian failed to win a vote of confidence in an impeachment session in the parliament on Aug. 26.

Karbasian appeared in the parliament on Sunday, for the impeachment inquiry in the wake of skyrocketing prices in the country and devaluation of the local currency.

In the 290-seat parliament, 260 MPs were present in the voting session for the minister.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that 137 lawmakers voted in favor of Karbasian’s dismissal, while 121 voted against the plan to dismiss the minister. Two lawmakers abstained.

The Iranian MPs have also questioned President Hassan Rouhani’s performance, saying the administration’s mismanagement of the conditions has resulted in price hikes and diminishing purchasing power.

Rouhani will appear in the parliament on August 29 to answer a series of questions on his administration’s performance.

The Iranian money, rial, plunged to a record low against the US dollar this month. There has been growing demand for dollars among ordinary Iranians, who fear more plunge in the value of their assets and the growing price of goods, even those not imported from abroad.

Foreign currency values began to rise in Iran after the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May and announced plans for a fresh wave of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tehran in talks with Baku, Ankara to trade power – minister
Business 12:48
Exports of Iran’s fishery, livestock products grow over 4 months
Business 12:39
Iran’s defense minister in Syria for key talks
Politics 11:21
Quake in western Iran leaves 2 dead, 241 injured
Society 09:18
One killed, 140 injured as 6.1 earthquake hits western Iran (UPDATED)
Society 07:10
6.1-magnitude quake jolts western Iran
Society 03:14
Latest
Kyrgyzstan’s representatives to take part in int’l textile conference
Kyrgyzstan 14:33
Azerbaijani president, first lady open newly-built school in Lahij
Politics 14:05
Azerbaijani president congratulates Moldovan counterpart
Politics 13:59
Iranian ports cargo load/unloading performance
Business 13:32
ENI to build wind power plant in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 13:14
Uzbekistan may set up Ministry of Health and Social Welfare
Uzbekistan 12:58
Tehran in talks with Baku, Ankara to trade power – minister
Business 12:48
Exports of Iran’s fishery, livestock products grow over 4 months
Business 12:39
Tender on overhaul of housing stock opens in Azerbaijan’s Balakan district
Tenders 12:14