Iran’s FM pays surprise visit to Syria for key talks (UPDATE)

3 September 2018 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Details added, first version was published at 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 3‎

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday morning to hold meetings with senior officials in the Arab country.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif arrived in Damascus at the official invitation of his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem, the official website of the Iranian foreign ministry said on September 3.

He is scheduled to sit down with Syrian President Bashar Assad, Muallem and Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis to discuss the latest regional developments as well as bilateral ties.

Tehran has always expressed support for the Syrian government since it sees President Bashar Assad's regime as its main strategic ally in the region and as a part of the "axis of resistance" against Israel.

Related news
Iran’s FM pays surprise visit to Syria for key talks
Politics 10:14
Iranian firms to participate in ‘Rebuild Syria’ exhibition in Damascus
Business 2 September 11:05
Iran FM leaves Tehran for Islamabad for official talks
Politics 30 August 13:55
Cavusoglu and Zarif discuss bilateral relations
Turkey 30 August 07:26
Iran’s FM pays unannounced visit to Turkey for key talks
Politics 29 August 18:12
Tehran, Baku cooperating closely on Caspian Sea – Iran’s FM
Politics 26 August 10:05
Chinese FM: Cooperation with Tehran will further improve
Politics 18 August 06:28
Iran will not change regional policies under U.S. threats: foreign minister
Politics 14 August 03:57
Trump’s offer for talks with Iran "publicity stunt", says Zarif
Nuclear Program 6 August 16:20