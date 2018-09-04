"Enemies" waging economic war to gain dominance over Iran, Rouhani says (UPDATE)

Details added (first version was published 14:04)

“Enemies” are targeting Iran’s oil, gas and petrochemical industries with sanctions to re-establish their dominance over the Iranian nation just like before the revolution in 1979, but this is a dream that will never come true, President Hassan Rouhani said Sept. 4.

“The enemy could succeed only when our hope and dynamism stop,” Rouhani said on Tuesday while opening three major petrochemical projects in the southern port city of Assalouyeh in Bushehr Province, IRNA reported.

"We can overcome our problems and this psychological war through unity and solidarity," he added.

“Enemies are creating problems and imposing them on the Islamic Republic, trying to regain dominance over Iran and Iranians just like days before the Islamic Revolution of 1979, but this is just a wishful thinking and will never come true,” the president said.

Rouhani described inauguration of every energy project as a revolutionary move that will bring more dignity to the nation.

"We need to pave the way for more foreign investment into the country and stop selling unprocessed oil and gas," the Iranian president stressed.

