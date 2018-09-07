Putin, Erdogan arrive in Tehran to attend Syria summit

7 September 2018 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 7

Trend:

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Friday to attend a trilateral summit between the presidents of Iran, Russia, and Turkey on the protracted crisis in Syria.

President Putin landed in Tehran at Friday noon (at 1:45 pm local time) and was officially received by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Tasnim news agency reported on September 7.

Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari also welcomed President Erdogan in the capital at 1 pm (local time).

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart are slated to meet ahead of the summit.

In April, the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey - the three guarantor states of de-escalation zones in Syria - held a meeting in Ankara to discuss ways for peaceful settlement of the crisis in Syria.

The three countries have so far held several rounds of peace talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana and elsewhere to help end the conflict in Syria. The fourth round of those talks in May 2017 produced a memorandum of understanding on de-escalation zones in Syria, sharply reducing fighting in the country.

Diplomatic efforts to end fighting in Syria gained momentum in 2017 with the announcement of a ceasefire in the Arab country in early January.

According to a report by the Syrian Center for Policy Research, the conflict has claimed the lives of over 470,000 people, injured 1.9 million others, and displaced nearly half of the country’s pre-war population of about 23 million within or beyond its borders.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Moscow says mechanism of discussing security with Baku works perfectly
Politics 15:07
Meeting between Turkish and Iranian presidents kicks off in Tehran
Turkey 14:26
Zakharova: Russia enthusiastic about development of relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 14:03
Russian ruble up on Friday trying to recover from 2.5 years low
Russia 13:00
Turkey announces number of Iranian ships sailing in its waters
Economy news 12:43
Russian, Uzbek PMs to mull economic, humanitarian co-op
Uzbekistan 11:49
Latest
Israel's fiscal deficit reaches 2.5% of GDP
Israel 15:28
Azerbaijani mobile operator doubles number of 4G stations
ICT 15:24
China to increase export tax rebates on 397 products
China 15:17
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan plans to use blockchain in agro-industrial sector
Kyrgyzstan 15:09
Moscow says mechanism of discussing security with Baku works perfectly
Politics 15:07
Uzbekistan issues 9,000 e-visas, most account for Chinese
Uzbekistan 15:04
Qatar eyes Germany's energy sector with 10 billion euro investment
Arab World 15:03
Two main trends balancing each other in oil market
Oil&Gas 15:02
Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss prospects of co-op in petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:44