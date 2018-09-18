Iran president to travel to NY - office

18 September 2018 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 18

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will depart for New York on Sept. 23 to participate in a session of the United Nations General Assembly, his office announced.

President Rouhani will leave Tehran on September 23 to attend the 73rd session of the UNGA, according to a statement by his office on Sept. 18.

The session opens on Sept. 18 and runs until Sept. 30.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the event.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, president-elect of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, announced in July that the theme of the general debate will be "Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies."

