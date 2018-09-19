Rouhani, Macron to meet in NY – French official

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

A French official said Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in New York.

“Negotiations between Paris and Tehran will continue,” the official, speaking on conditions of anonymity, said, Fars news agency reported on September 19.

He added that Macron and Rouhani are scheduled to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73).

The session opened on September 18 and runs until September 30.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the event.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, president-elect of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, announced in July that the theme of the general debate will be "Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies."

