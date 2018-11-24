Iran expresses support for peace in Afghanistan

24 November 2018 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian foreign minister on Saturday expressed his support for peace talks in Afghanistan, IRNA reported.

Iran will use all its capacities to help the Afghan government, Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Hamid Karzai, former Afghan president.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the peace talks in Afghanistan conducted by the countries' government, Zarif asserted.

Zarif and Karzai discussed issues of mutual interest as well as the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Iran and Afghanistan held the first round of talks on a 'comprehensive strategic partnership' document in 2017.

Five joint committees were established to draft a 'comprehensive strategic partnership' document to promote two countries' cooperation in fields of security, defense, economy, culture, and education.

